TenX (PAY) One Day Volume Tops $3.26 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last seven days, TenX has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. TenX has a market cap of $8.23 million and $3.26 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0572 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular exchanges including BitBay, LATOKEN, Livecoin and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.49 or 0.03093617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00240916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046018 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00154768 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002798 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

TenX launched on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,753,124 tokens. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech.

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Huobi, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Livecoin, BigONE, Coinrail, Gate.io, Cryptopia, BitBay, Bittrex, Upbit, Bit-Z, Neraex, Vebitcoin, Liqui, Bithumb and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

