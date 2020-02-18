Terracoin (TRC) Trading Down 13.6% This Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and C-CEX. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $795,185.00 and $146.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

