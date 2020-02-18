The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.5-72.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.75 million.The Hackett Group also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.23-0.25 EPS.

Shares of HCKT traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,599. The company has a market capitalization of $466.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10.

HCKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised The Hackett Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

