THEKEY (TKY) Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and $27,121.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, Bit-Z and LBank. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000102 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000448 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,700,972,902 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Coinrail, Kucoin, HitBTC, LBank, Bit-Z and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

