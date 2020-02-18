Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Earning Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a news sentiment score of -1.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

CVE TMG traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.12. The company had a trading volume of 983,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,667. Thermal Energy International has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29.

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

