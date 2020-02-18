Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Thor Industries worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 636.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter worth $59,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter worth $119,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 64.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter worth $152,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Shares of THO opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $88.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.99.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

