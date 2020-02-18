Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,412 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.38% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $8,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TR. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 426.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.64. 2,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,926. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $40.82.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

