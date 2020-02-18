Tripio Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.60 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last week, Tripio has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $6.44 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, OKEx and HADAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.49 or 0.03093617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00240916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046018 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00154768 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official website is trip.io. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio.

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, DDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

