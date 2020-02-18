TrueUSD One Day Trading Volume Hits $637.55 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. TrueUSD has a market cap of $140.50 million and $637.55 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00010045 BTC on major exchanges including Koinex, HitBTC, Kuna and OpenLedger DEX. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.49 or 0.03093617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00240916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046018 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00154768 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002798 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 141,646,610 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Binance, Bitso, HitBTC, Crex24, WazirX, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, Kyber Network, Bittrex, HBUS, Cryptopia, Koinex, Kuna, Zebpay and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

