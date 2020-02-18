TrumpCoin (TRUMP) 1-Day Volume Hits $405.00

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $135,701.00 and approximately $405.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009042 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00025930 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011831 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.54 or 0.02630760 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00021285 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005147 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com.

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

