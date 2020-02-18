U Network Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, U Network has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. U Network has a total market capitalization of $9.77 million and $2.01 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Bibox and DEx.top.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Profile

UUU is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official website is u.network.

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, DEx.top, HitBTC, IDEX, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

