UNI COIN (UNI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,093.00

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. One UNI COIN token can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00005147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OEX and BCEX. Over the last seven days, UNI COIN has traded down 14% against the dollar. UNI COIN has a total market capitalization of $31.24 million and $1,093.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNI COIN alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 118.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000169 BTC.

UNI COIN Token Profile

UNI COIN (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. The official website for UNI COIN is www.uni-c.io. UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNI COIN

UNI COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNI COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNI COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNI COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNI COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.