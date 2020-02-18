Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Universal Health Services worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.77 and a 1-year high of $157.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

In other news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,909,062.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

