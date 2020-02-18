UnlimitedIP (UIP) Market Cap Reaches $9.68 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $9.68 million and approximately $336,046.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, LBank, Allcoin and OTCBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.90 or 0.03058665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00236683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00044487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00150559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002769 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BigONE, LBank, Allcoin and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

