Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,103 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 164,161 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Urban Outfitters worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URBN. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 37.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 228.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 58,444.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.41.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.