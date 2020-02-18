USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $178.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.19 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.07%. USA Compression Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:USAC traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 482,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,122. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 791.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.27%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.37%.

USAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut USA Compression Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Compression Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

