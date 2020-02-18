USD Coin (USDC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $663.52 Million

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00010126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Kucoin, Hotbit and Korbit. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $432.89 million and approximately $663.52 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.58 or 0.02764142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00094897 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005952 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 426,697,911 tokens and its circulating supply is 422,646,182 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, OKEx, Crex24, Poloniex, FCoin, Korbit, LATOKEN, Coinsuper, SouthXchange, Coinbase Pro, Hotbit, Kucoin and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

