Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Stake Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,117,000 after acquiring an additional 319,325 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 455,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,226,000 after acquiring an additional 242,080 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,669,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,515,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 88,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 56,261 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $146.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.38. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.92 and a 52 week high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $804,758.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,754.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $182,213.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,145.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,417 shares of company stock worth $2,634,243. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

