Veracyte (VCYT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Veracyte to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $577,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,082 shares of company stock worth $3,179,268. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

