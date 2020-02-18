Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,968 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Vereit worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VER. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at $82,566,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,617,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,429,000 after buying an additional 5,523,537 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 34.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,668,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,122,000 after buying an additional 2,739,834 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit in the third quarter valued at $19,560,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 15,452,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,784,000 after buying an additional 1,690,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Vereit alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VER. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vereit in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

Shares of Vereit stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Vereit Inc has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.