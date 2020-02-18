Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,162 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Vereit were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,056,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vereit by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Vereit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vereit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vereit by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 136,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

VER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vereit in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Shares of VER opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Vereit Inc has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

