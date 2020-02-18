VeriCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7,177.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000444 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $7,177.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,499,991 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, CoinEgg, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

