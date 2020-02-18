Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,083. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.92 and its 200-day moving average is $154.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $121.06 and a 52 week high of $171.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total value of $4,434,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,581 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,778.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total transaction of $585,440.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,168.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,706 shares of company stock worth $23,611,237. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

