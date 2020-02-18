Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Veritex worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 527.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,438,000 after acquiring an additional 846,632 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $9,661,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 49.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 67,781 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 86.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VBTX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,806.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $207,422.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 428,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,673.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

