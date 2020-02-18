Viberate Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.01 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Viberate token can now be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Binance, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, Viberate has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Viberate has a total market cap of $5.01 million and $994,947.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viberate alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.90 or 0.03058665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00236683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00044487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00150559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Viberate Token Profile

Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,159,794 tokens. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com.

Viberate Token Trading

Viberate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Coinbe, OKEx, Upbit, Binance, Livecoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.