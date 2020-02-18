VikkyToken (VIKKY) Market Cap Hits $9,614.00

VikkyToken (CURRENCY:VIKKY) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. One VikkyToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Mercatox and LATOKEN. VikkyToken has a total market capitalization of $9,614.00 and approximately $27,256.00 worth of VikkyToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VikkyToken has traded up 102.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.90 or 0.03058665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00236683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00044487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00150559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002769 BTC.

VikkyToken Profile

VikkyToken’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,727,082,538 tokens. VikkyToken’s official Twitter account is @VikkyGlobal. The official website for VikkyToken is ico.vikky.io. VikkyToken’s official message board is medium.com/@vikkyglobal.

VikkyToken Token Trading

VikkyToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VikkyToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VikkyToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VikkyToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

