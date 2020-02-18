Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock Position Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.34% of Virtu Financial worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 208.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.61. 7,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,280. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -0.57. Virtu Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Virtu Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from to in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup set a $18.00 price target on Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Virtu Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.75 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

