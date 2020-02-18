VisionX Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,607.00 (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. VisionX has a market capitalization of $225,188.00 and approximately $4,607.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VisionX has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. One VisionX token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Kucoin and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.16 or 0.03061359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00236390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00045519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00150948 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

VisionX Token Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal.

VisionX Token Trading

VisionX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

