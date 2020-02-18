Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.48 Billion

Analysts expect that Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) will report $142.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.18 billion and the highest is $144.19 billion. Walmart reported sales of $138.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $525.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $523.48 billion to $529.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $541.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $538.18 billion to $546.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Walmart.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.51.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100 over the last ninety days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 560,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $66,598,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 358,159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,924,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $2,371,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,497 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $117.89 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 12 month low of $96.53 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $334.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.68.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

