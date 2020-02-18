Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Stock Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,240 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Westrock were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 716.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,834,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,187 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Westrock by 50.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,396,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,341,000 after purchasing an additional 799,557 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at $19,163,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Westrock by 544.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 503,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 425,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,426,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,106,000 after purchasing an additional 357,491 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $7,672,761.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 689,418 shares in the company, valued at $28,038,630.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,499 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WRK stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.66. The stock had a trading volume of 90,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,990. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.77. Westrock Co has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 46.73%.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

