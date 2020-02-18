WhiteCoin (XWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.95 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 371.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Bittrex, LBank and ZB.COM. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $31.95 million and $564,738.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 471.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00020113 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Bittrex, ZB.COM, EXX, Cryptopia and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

