Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Williams-Sonoma worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 10,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $6,826,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $74.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.37. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.14 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,862,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

