Wolverine World Wide (WWW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WWW opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWW. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.