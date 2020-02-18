Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,664 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.08% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,220.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $407,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,743,103.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,577 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

WWD stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.42. 13,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.60.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.