WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134,385 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WP Carey were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in WP Carey by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 1.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 16.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $85.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,925. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.81. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $72.51 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,679. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

