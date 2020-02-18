XMax (XMX) Market Cap Hits $23.20 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. XMax has a market capitalization of $23.20 million and $219.64 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XMax has traded down 27% against the US dollar. One XMax token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge, HADAX and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00049915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00482252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $631.19 or 0.06240354 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00069018 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00027888 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005060 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001476 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMax is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,925,393,899 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com.

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, DDEX, CryptoBridge, Graviex, FCoin, ABCC, OTCBTC, Hotbit and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

