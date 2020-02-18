YEE Trading 11.1% Lower This Week (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One YEE token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, ABCC, Huobi and FCoin. During the last seven days, YEE has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. YEE has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $122,307.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00048899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00491888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $629.16 or 0.06216087 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00069039 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00027906 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005049 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001481 BTC.

About YEE

YEE (YEE) is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com.

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, CoinTiger, OKEx, FCoin, DigiFinex, DEx.top and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

