Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to post sales of $2.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $8.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCC. Wolfe Research set a $52.00 price target on WESCO International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded WESCO International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 715.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WESCO International by 124.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WESCO International by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $61.32.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

