Zacks: Analysts Expect Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

PINE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

PINE stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 32,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,378. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $5,198,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $4,405,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $4,354,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $2,866,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $2,448,000.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.