Zacks: Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $2.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Diffusion Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 72 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DFFN. ValuEngine downgraded Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFFN. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 248,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 231,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 797.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 758,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 673,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

DFFN traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 997,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,087. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.14. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

