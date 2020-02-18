Zacks: PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PARINGA RESOURC/S an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get PARINGA RESOURC/S alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PARINGA RESOURC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNRL remained flat at $$1.44 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PARINGA RESOURC/S has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $13.19 million and a PE ratio of -48.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PARINGA RESOURC/S stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.24% of PARINGA RESOURC/S as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About PARINGA RESOURC/S

Paringa Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company holds an interest in the Buck Creek Mine Complex located in the Illinois coal basin. As of June 30, 2018, it owned 40,751 gross acres of coal leases in Kentucky, the United States.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PARINGA RESOURC/S (PNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PARINGA RESOURC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARINGA RESOURC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.