Zacks: Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $3.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Riot Blockchain an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 27,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 140,752 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 52,001 shares during the period. 10.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIOT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,365,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,191. Riot Blockchain has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $6.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.80.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

