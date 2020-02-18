Zacks: Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NYSE:WSG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NYSE:WSG) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Wanda Sports Group’s rating score has declined by 31.6% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $9.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Wanda Sports Group an industry rank of 66 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

WSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Wanda Sports Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wanda Sports Group during the 4th quarter worth $992,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wanda Sports Group during the 4th quarter worth $924,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wanda Sports Group during the 3rd quarter worth $979,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wanda Sports Group by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 501,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 214,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Wanda Sports Group during the 4th quarter worth $521,000.

Shares of NYSE:WSG traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.35. 3,670,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,421. Wanda Sports Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96.

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $267.36 million during the quarter.

Wanda Sports Group Company Profile

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

