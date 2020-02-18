Zano Market Cap Achieves $2.88 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, Zano has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $22,831.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00002848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.09 or 0.03036102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00237243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00046215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00152362 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,022,222 coins and its circulating supply is 9,992,722 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org.

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

