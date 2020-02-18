Zap Tops 1-Day Volume of $82,685.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $919,938.00 and $82,685.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Zap token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00048862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00492660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.90 or 0.06266422 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00066403 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00028021 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005080 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

ZAP is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org.

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

