ZB Token (ZB) Price Tops $0.34

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 18th. ZB Token has a market cap of $155.45 million and approximately $40.56 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One ZB Token token can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00003398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00481091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $635.89 or 0.06439468 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00067402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00028228 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001426 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com.

Buying and Selling ZB Token

ZB Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

