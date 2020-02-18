Zeitcoin (ZEIT) Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Zeitcoin has a total market cap of $250,622.00 and $22.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Zeitcoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zeitcoin Coin Profile

ZEIT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,247,720 coins. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeitcoin’s official website is www.zeit-coin.net. The official message board for Zeitcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zeitcoin Coin Trading

Zeitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

