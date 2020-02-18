Zen Protocol (ZP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $928.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $948,215.00 and approximately $928.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded up 263.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.09 or 0.03036102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00237243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00046215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00049915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00152362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.