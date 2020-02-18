ZMINE Market Cap Hits $240,086.00 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $240,086.00 and $223.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZMINE has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00043403 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00464278 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001626 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010060 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 170.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005898 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001635 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009467 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMN is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,363,840 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,968,973 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

