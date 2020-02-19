-$0.02 EPS Expected for Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Option Care Health reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OPCH stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.02. 5,932 shares of the company traded hands.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

